Hunter, Zackery thwart Pitt’s 2nd rally and Clemson uses OT to complete 78-73 win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 20 points and his 3-pointer with 14 seconds left in overtime helped carry Clemson to a 78-73 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Jaden Zackery scored 16 points, Ian Schieffelin scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Chauncey Wiggins scored 11 points and reserve Dillon Hunter 10 for Clemson (15-4, 7-1 ACC).

Ishmael Leggett scored 18 points, Cameron Cohren (7-for-7 shooting) and Jaland Lowe each scored 15 points, and Zack Austin and Guillermo Diaz Graham 10 points apiece for Pitt (12-6, 3-4).

Hunter’s fifth 3 of the game put Clemson ahead 78-73. Wiggins’ 3 with 3:28 left in the extra session broke a tie at 68 and the Tigers led the rest of the way.

Lowe’s layup with 19 seconds left in regulation tied it at 66 and neither team scored again until overtime.

Clemson led 40-30 at halftime and quickly extended the margin to 14 points (47-33) when Schieffelin started the second half with a 3, Wiggins added a jump shot and Zackery made a pair of foul shots.

The Tigers maintained their double-digit lead until Leggett made two foul shots, and followed a jump shot by Clemson’s Hunter, with a 3 to reduce the Panthers’ deficit to 55-47 with 12:10 remaining.

Pitt continued to chip away and was aided by a three-minute Clemson scoring drought. Damian Dunn then tied it at 57 with a 3 with 8:35 left. Leggett’s 3 with 5:43 remaining gave the Panthers a 62-61 lead, their first since an 11-9 advantage with 13:11 remaining before halftime.

Clemson next hosts Syracuse on Wednesday. Pitt travels to Syracuse on Jan. 25.

