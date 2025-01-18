Hawaii hosts CSU Bakersfield after Jones’ 48-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-9, 3-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-6, 3-3 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -7.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays Hawaii after Jemel Jones scored 48 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 94-90 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Rainbow Warriors are 9-4 in home games. Hawaii ranks seventh in the Big West with 12.4 assists per game led by Marcus Greene averaging 1.9.

The Roadrunners are 3-3 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield is fifth in the Big West with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Corey Stephenson averaging 5.8.

Hawaii’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 75.0 points per game, 4.8 more than the 70.2 Hawaii allows to opponents.

The Rainbow Warriors and Roadrunners meet Sunday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gytis Nemeiksa is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors.

Jones is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press