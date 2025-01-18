Stojakovic, California Golden Bears square off against the NC State Wolfpack

California Golden Bears (8-9, 1-5 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-8, 2-4 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -5.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces NC State in ACC action Saturday.

The Wolfpack have gone 9-2 in home games. NC State ranks sixth in the ACC with 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Hill averaging 8.4.

The Golden Bears are 1-5 in ACC play. Cal is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

NC State is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Cal allows to opponents. Cal has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is averaging 13.2 points for the Wolfpack.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. is averaging 10.4 points for the Golden Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press