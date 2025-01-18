San Francisco hosts Oregon State following Rataj’s 29-point game

Oregon State Beavers (14-5, 4-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (15-5, 5-2 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -3; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on San Francisco after Michael Rataj scored 29 points in Oregon State’s 97-89 overtime victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Dons have gone 11-0 at home. San Francisco ranks fifth in the WCC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyrone Riley IV averaging 1.7.

The Beavers are 4-2 in WCC play. Oregon State ranks eighth in the WCC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Rataj averaging 8.4.

San Francisco makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Oregon State has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Thomas averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.

Rataj is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Beavers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Beavers: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press