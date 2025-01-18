Collins scores 23 as Fresno State defeats Air Force 74-65

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Zaon Collins scored 23 points as Fresno State beat Air Force 74-65 on Friday.

Collins shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Bulldogs (5-13, 1-6 Mountain West Conference). Alex Crawford scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Jalen Weaver shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds. The Bulldogs stopped a six-game losing streak with the victory.

Luke Kearney led the way for the Falcons (3-15, 0-7) with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Ethan Taylor added 16 points, six assists and two steals for Air Force. Kyle Marshall had 13 points and four assists. The Falcons prolonged their losing streak to eight in a row.

Fresno State took the lead with 18:37 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 41-24 at halftime, with Crawford racking up 12 points. Fresno State used an 8-0 run in the second half to build an 18-point lead at 56-38 with 11:04 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Fresno State plays Monday against New Mexico on the road, and Air Force hosts San Diego State on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

