Taylor leads Air Force against Fresno State after 22-point game

Air Force Falcons (3-14, 0-6 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-6 MWC)

Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force takes on Fresno State after Ethan Taylor scored 22 points in Air Force’s 68-62 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-4 in home games. Fresno State is fifth in the MWC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Mykell Robinson averaging 5.7.

The Falcons are 0-6 in conference matchups. Air Force is sixth in the MWC allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

Fresno State is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaon Collins is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Taylor is averaging 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 71.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 60.6 points, 24.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press