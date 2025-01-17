CSU Fullerton plays Long Beach State on 4-game road slide

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-14, 0-7 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-11, 3-3 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits Long Beach State looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Beach have gone 3-4 at home. Long Beach State averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Titans are 0-7 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Long Beach State is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.7% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton averages 63.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 71.7 Long Beach State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Beach.

Kaleb Brown is averaging 6.4 points for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 25.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press