Johnson and UC Davis host UCSB

UC Davis Aggies (10-8, 4-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (12-5, 4-2 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays UCSB after Ty Johnson scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 65-54 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Gauchos have gone 8-2 at home. UCSB ranks eighth in the Big West with 26.4 points per game in the paint led by Kenny Pohto averaging 11.7.

The Aggies are 4-3 in conference play. UC Davis is fourth in the Big West giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

UCSB averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.8 per game UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 69.8 points per game, 4.7 more than the 65.1 UCSB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephan D. Swenson is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 12.6 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals.

Johnson is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

By The Associated Press