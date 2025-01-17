Hawthorne and Northern Colorado host Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (5-12, 1-3 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (13-5, 5-0 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays Sacramento State after Isaiah Hawthorne scored 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 72-69 win over the Portland State Vikings.

The Bears have gone 8-1 at home. Northern Colorado is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 1-3 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

Northern Colorado’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Northern Colorado allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Langston Reynolds is shooting 60.9% and averaging 17.0 points for the Bears.

Jacob Holt is averaging 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press