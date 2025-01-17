Abilene Christian plays Cal Baptist in conference matchup

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-9, 1-2 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-10, 0-3 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dominique Daniels Jr. and Cal Baptist visit Quion Williams and Abilene Christian in WAC action.

The Wildcats are 5-2 on their home court. Abilene Christian is seventh in the WAC scoring 70.9 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Lancers are 1-2 against conference opponents. Cal Baptist is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

Abilene Christian is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Abilene Christian allows.

The Wildcats and Lancers square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 14.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Daniels is averaging 21.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press