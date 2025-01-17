Bent Leuchten’s double-double helps UC Irvine cruise past Cal State Fullerton 82-62

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds to propel UC Irvine to an 82-62 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Thursday night.

Jurian Dixon scored 16 points and added five assists for the Anteaters (16-2, 6-0 Big West Conference). Myles Che had 13 points as UC Irvine upped its win streak to six.

Zion Richardson finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to pace the Titans (5-14, 0-7). Donovan Oday added 10 points and seven rebounds. Antwan Robinson finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

___

By The Associated Press