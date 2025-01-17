Clear
40.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Caleb Stone-Carrawell scores 19 to help Loyola Marymount rally past Santa Clara 57-54

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 19 and made two free throws with 44 seconds left to help Loyola Marymount hold off Santa Clara 57-54 on Thursday night.

Stone-Carrawell shot 7 of 15 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Lions (10-8, 2-4 West Coast Conference). Alex Merkviladze scored eight points and made two free throws with 25 seconds left for a three-point lead.

Christoph Tilly finished with 25 points for the Broncos (12-7, 4-2). Adama Bal added 14 points and five assists.

Stone-Carrawell put up 11 points in the first half for Loyola Marymount, which led 29-26 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 