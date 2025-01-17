Tarleton State defeats Cal Baptist 67-57

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Freddy Hicks scored 15 points as Tarleton State beat Cal Baptist 67-57 on Thursday night.

Hicks shot 3 of 6 from the field and 9 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Texans (8-11, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). Dantwan Grimes shot 2 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Chris Mpaka shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Lancers (8-9, 1-2) were led by Dominique Daniels Jr., who posted 19 points. Cal Baptist also got 16 points and two steals from Martel Williams. Kendal Coleman also put up eight points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Both teams next play Saturday. Tarleton State visits Grand Canyon and Cal Baptist goes on the road to play Abilene Christian.

