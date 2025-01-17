McLaughlin’s 21 help Northern Arizona defeat Sacramento State 77-53

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Trent McLaughlin’s 21 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Sacramento State 77-53 on Thursday night.

McLaughlin shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 9 from the line for the Lumberjacks (11-7, 2-3 Big Sky Conference). Diego Campisano went 7 of 9 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 19 points. Carson Towt had 11 points and 14 rebounds and Monty Bowser also had 11 points.

The Hornets (5-12, 1-3) were led by Jacob Holt, who recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds. Julian Vaughns added 18 points and four assists for Sacramento State. EJ Neal had six points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Northern Arizona hosts Portland State and Sacramento State travels to play Northern Colorado.

