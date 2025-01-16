Fresno State hosts Air Force following Taylor’s 22-point showing

Air Force Falcons (3-14, 0-6 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-6 MWC)

Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force plays Fresno State after Ethan Taylor scored 22 points in Air Force’s 68-62 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 on their home court. Fresno State is 1-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Falcons are 0-6 against MWC opponents. Air Force has a 1-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Fresno State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Air Force allows. Air Force averages 63.1 points per game, 19.4 fewer points than the 82.5 Fresno State gives up.

The Bulldogs and Falcons square off Friday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaon Collins is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Taylor is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 71.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 60.6 points, 24.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press