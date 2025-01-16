Mackinnon leads Portland against Pacific after 28-point showing

Pacific Tigers (6-14, 1-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (5-13, 0-5 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Pacific after Max Mackinnon scored 28 points in Portland’s 81-72 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Pilots have gone 4-5 in home games. Portland is ninth in the WCC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by A.Rapp averaging 5.9.

The Tigers are 1-5 in conference games. Pacific has a 2-11 record against opponents above .500.

Portland is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Portland allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rapp is averaging 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Pilots.

Jefferson Koulibaly averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press