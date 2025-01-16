Moses leads UC Riverside against UCSB after 26-point performance

UC Riverside Highlanders (10-7, 3-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (11-5, 3-2 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -6; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays UCSB after Isaiah Moses scored 26 points in UC Riverside’s 83-76 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Gauchos have gone 7-2 at home. UCSB ranks fifth in the Big West with 14.6 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 4.3.

The Highlanders are 3-2 against conference opponents. UC Riverside ranks ninth in the Big West shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

UCSB averages 75.5 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 72.7 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside scores 6.6 more points per game (71.8) than UCSB allows (65.2).

The Gauchos and Highlanders face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Pohto is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Gauchos.

Barrington Hargress is scoring 19.4 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press