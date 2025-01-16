Iowa visits UCLA following Freeman’s 23-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces UCLA after Owen Freeman scored 23 points in Iowa’s 99-89 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Bruins are 8-1 on their home court. UCLA is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawkeyes are 3-3 in Big Ten play. Iowa is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCLA averages 74.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 78.0 Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 26.1 more points per game (89.5) than UCLA gives up to opponents (63.4).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Johnson is averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Bruins.

Payton Sandfort is averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hawkeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 91.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press