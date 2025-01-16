Tarleton State hosts conference foe Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-8, 1-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (7-11, 2-1 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -4; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Dominique Daniels Jr. and Cal Baptist visit Bubu Benjamin and Tarleton State on Thursday.

The Texans have gone 5-1 at home. Tarleton State is ninth in the WAC with 11.2 assists per game led by Benjamin averaging 2.0.

The Lancers are 1-1 in WAC play. Cal Baptist has a 4-7 record against teams above .500.

Tarleton State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

The Texans and Lancers face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Texans.

Daniels is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 11.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press