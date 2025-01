UC Davis faces Cal Poly following Johnson’s 31-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (9-8, 3-3 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-12, 0-6 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -3.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces Cal Poly after Ty Johnson scored 31 points in UC Davis’ 84-73 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs are 4-3 on their home court. Cal Poly is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 3-3 against Big West opponents. UC Davis ranks ninth in the Big West with 10.6 assists per game led by Leo DeBruhl averaging 2.6.

Cal Poly makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). UC Davis averages 70.1 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 85.3 Cal Poly allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Koonce is averaging 18.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Mustangs.

DeBruhl is averaging 9.6 points for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 81.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.2 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press