Sacramento State visits McLaughlin and Northern Arizona

Sacramento State Hornets (5-11, 1-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-7, 1-3 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -9.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces Sacramento State after Trenton McLaughlin scored 24 points in Northern Arizona’s 58-53 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Lumberjacks are 7-1 in home games. Northern Arizona leads the Big Sky in rebounding, averaging 36.5 boards. Carson Towt leads the Lumberjacks with 11.6 rebounds.

The Hornets are 1-2 in conference play. Sacramento State is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

Northern Arizona averages 79.6 points, 14.3 more per game than the 65.3 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 66.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 71.5 Northern Arizona allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin is averaging 22.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lumberjacks.

Jacob Holt is scoring 16.4 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press