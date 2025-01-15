Hildreth leads Wake Forest against Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (11-5, 3-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-4, 4-1 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts Stanford after Cameron Hildreth scored 31 points in Wake Forest’s 88-78 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Demon Deacons are 8-0 on their home court. Wake Forest ranks third in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.8 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Cardinal are 3-2 in ACC play. Stanford is eighth in the ACC scoring 77.1 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Wake Forest is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Stanford allows to opponents. Stanford averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Wake Forest gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hildreth is averaging 13.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Demon Deacons.

Maxime Raynaud is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 11.5 rebounds for the Cardinal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press