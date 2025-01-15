Leuchten and UC Irvine host CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-13, 0-6 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (15-2, 5-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine faces CSU Fullerton after Bent Leuchten scored 23 points in UC Irvine’s 60-52 victory over the UCSD Tritons.

The Anteaters have gone 4-0 at home. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West with 15.1 assists per game led by Justin Hohn averaging 3.5.

The Titans are 0-6 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton has a 2-12 record against opponents above .500.

UC Irvine is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.9% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hohn is averaging 12.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Anteaters.

Kaleb Brown is averaging 6.6 points for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press