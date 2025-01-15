Mackinnon and Portland host Pacific

Pacific Tigers (6-14, 1-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (5-13, 0-5 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Pacific after Max Mackinnon scored 28 points in Portland’s 81-72 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Pilots are 4-5 on their home court. Portland ranks seventh in the WCC with 14.7 assists per game led by Vukasin Masic averaging 3.0.

The Tigers are 1-5 in conference play. Pacific is eighth in the WCC scoring 71.5 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

Portland averages 70.5 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 75.9 Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 71.5 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 79.3 Portland allows.

The Pilots and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masic is averaging 8.7 points for the Pilots.

Lamar Washington is averaging 12.7 points and six assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press