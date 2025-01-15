Hawaii hosts CSU Northridge following Nemeiksa’s 20-point outing

CSU Northridge Matadors (11-6, 3-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-5, 3-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii plays CSU Northridge after Gytis Nemeiksa scored 20 points in Hawaii’s 95-86 win over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Rainbow Warriors are 9-3 in home games. Hawaii ranks sixth in the Big West with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 2.9.

The Matadors are 3-3 in conference games. CSU Northridge averages 16.5 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Keonte Jones with 4.1.

Hawaii’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

The Rainbow Warriors and Matadors match up Friday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kody Williams is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging 7.1 points.

Jones is averaging 13.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Matadors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Matadors: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press