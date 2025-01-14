Clear
University of Michigan basketball fans return to high school lot to find vehicles broken into

By AP News
Vehicle Break-Ins-Basketball Game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — More than two dozen vehicles in a high school parking lot had their windows smashed and were broken into during a men’s college basketball game at nearby University of Michigan.

Ann Arbor police said the break-ins occurred Sunday, WXYZ-TV reported. Damage was reported to 27 vehicles. No arrests have been made.

Fans watching the Wolverines defeat the Washington Huskies at Crisler Arena discovered the damage as they returned to the lot at Pioneer High School. Cash, purses, wallets and other items were taken from the vehicles, police said.

“Everything was great until we got back out to the car after the game and saw glass everywhere,” Joe Weitz told the TV station.

Weitz, of Kalamazoo, said he had taken his 8-year-old daughter to her first Michigan basketball game.

“It was pretty devastating,” he said. “My daughter was definitely pretty emotional because they went through everything in our car.”

