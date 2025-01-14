USC hosts Iowa after Claude’s 31-point showing

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -2.5; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on Iowa after Desmond Claude scored 31 points in USC’s 82-72 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Trojans have gone 8-3 at home. USC is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawkeyes are 3-2 against conference opponents. Iowa averages 89.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

USC is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.1% Iowa allows to opponents. Iowa averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game USC gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chibuzo Agbo averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.

Payton Sandfort is averaging 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hawkeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 93.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press