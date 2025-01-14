Clifford and Colorado State host San Diego State

Colorado State Rams (10-6, 4-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (10-4, 3-2 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -8.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays San Diego State after Nique Clifford scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 84-62 win over the UNLV Rebels.

The Aztecs are 5-2 in home games. San Diego State is eighth in the MWC with 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Pharaoh Compton averaging 5.7.

The Rams have gone 4-1 against MWC opponents. Colorado State is second in the MWC with 17.4 assists per game led by Clifford averaging 3.7.

San Diego State averages 72.1 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 68.3 Colorado State allows. Colorado State has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The Aztecs and Rams square off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Byrd is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Aztecs.

Jalen Lake averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press