Jackson and North Carolina host Cal

California Golden Bears (8-8, 1-4 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (11-6, 4-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina hosts Cal after Ian Jackson scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 63-61 win over the NC State Wolfpack.

The Tar Heels are 6-1 on their home court. North Carolina leads the ACC averaging 38.2 points in the paint. Jackson leads the Tar Heels scoring 6.3.

The Golden Bears have gone 1-4 against ACC opponents. Cal scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

North Carolina is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, the same percentage Cal allows to opponents. Cal has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The Tar Heels and Golden Bears match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press