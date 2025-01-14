Stanford visits Wake Forest following Hildreth’s 31-point performance

Stanford Cardinal (11-5, 3-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-4, 4-1 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts Stanford after Cameron Hildreth scored 31 points in Wake Forest’s 88-78 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Demon Deacons are 8-0 in home games. Wake Forest has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinal have gone 3-2 against ACC opponents. Stanford is fifth in the ACC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 3.4.

Wake Forest’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Stanford allows. Stanford has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The Demon Deacons and Cardinal meet Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is averaging 18.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Demon Deacons.

Raynaud is shooting 50.4% and averaging 20.9 points for the Cardinal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press