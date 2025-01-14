San Jose State hosts New Mexico following McClendon’s 20-point game

New Mexico Lobos (14-3, 6-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-10, 1-5 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -10; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts New Mexico after Will McClendon scored 20 points in San Jose State’s 69-62 victory over the Air Force Falcons.

The Spartans have gone 3-5 at home. San Jose State scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Lobos have gone 6-0 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is ninth in college basketball scoring 41.1 points per game in the paint led by Donovan Dent averaging 10.2.

San Jose State averages 75.8 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 73.2 New Mexico gives up. New Mexico has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 45.5% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McClendon is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.2 points.

Dent is scoring 19.1 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Lobos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Lobos: 9-1, averaging 83.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

