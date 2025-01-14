No. 1 UCLA faces Penn State, aims for 11th straight home win

Penn State Lady Lions (9-8, 0-6 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA hosts Penn State aiming to extend its 10-game home winning streak.

The Bruins have gone 7-0 at home. UCLA ranks fourth in college basketball with 20.9 assists per game. Elina Aarnisalo leads the Bruins averaging 4.8.

The Lady Lions are 0-6 against conference opponents. Penn State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCLA averages 82.9 points, 14.8 more per game than the 68.1 Penn State gives up. Penn State scores 22.4 more points per game (75.1) than UCLA allows (52.7).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timea Gardiner averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc.

Gracie Merkle is scoring 16.5 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lady Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.6 points per game.

Lady Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press