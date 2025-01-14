San Jose State plays Boise State following Simmons’ 26-point game

San Jose State Spartans (8-10, 1-4 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (12-6, 2-3 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits Boise State after Amiah Simmons scored 26 points in San Jose State’s 90-84 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Broncos have gone 8-1 at home. Boise State has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Spartans are 1-4 against conference opponents. San Jose State is third in the MWC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Hennie van Schaik averaging 4.3.

Boise State makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). San Jose State has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The Broncos and Spartans face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary Kay Naro is averaging 3.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Broncos.

Rylei Waugh is averaging 7.2 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press