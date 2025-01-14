Clark, San Diego State Aztecs square off against the Colorado State Rams

Colorado State Rams (12-5, 3-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (13-5, 2-3 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emma Ronsiek and Colorado State visit Cali Clark and San Diego State in MWC action Wednesday.

The Aztecs are 6-2 on their home court. San Diego State is third in the MWC scoring 71.4 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Rams are 3-1 in conference play. Colorado State averages 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

San Diego State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game San Diego State allows.

The Aztecs and Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Sheffey is averaging 9.8 points for the Aztecs.

Ronsiek is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press