Twidale, Krimili and Suarez lead No. 24 Cal women past Florida State 82-70

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Lulu Twidale hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, Ioanna Krimili added 18 and Marta Suarez scored 17 on Sunday to help the No. 24 California women beat Florida State 82-70.

Michelle Onyiah added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting for Cal.

The Golden Bears (16-2, 4-1 ACC), who have won three consecutive games following a 69-58 loss at Clemson on Jan. 2, are off to their best start since the 2012-13 season, when Cal won 28 of its first 30 games and advanced to the Final Four.

Suarez hit a jumper to open the scoring and Twidale followed with two 3-pointers to help Cal jump to a 13-2 lead about 3 1/2 minutes into the game and the Golden Bears never trailed. Cal led 29-13 at the end of the first quarter as Twidale hit three 3s and scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

The Seminoles committed 12 turnovers — which led to 15 Cal points — and shot just 26% (8 of 31) from the field, 2 of 10 from 3-point range, in the first half.

Florida State (13-4, 3-2) — which had 18 points in the most recent AP Top-25 poll, tied with Vanderbilt for most among unranked teams — had its five-game win streak snapped when the Seminoles lost 89-84 at Stanford on Sunday.

Makayla Timpson added 17 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for FSU and Amaya Bonner scored 14 points. Ta’Niya Latson, who went into the game averaging 27.7 points (No. 1 nationally), finished with 13 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Florida State returns home to take on Clemson on Thursday. Cal also plays Thursday when the Bears visit No. 14 Duke.

