Auburn standout Johni Broome won't need surgery on his sprained left ankle, school says

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn standout Johni Broome will not require surgery on his sprained left ankle, the school said in a statement Sunday.

Broome, the Tigers’ leading scorer, suffered what coach Bruce Pearl called a “significant sprain” of his ankle in No. 2 Auburn’s 66-63 win over South Carolina on Saturday.

Broome, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound fifth-year senior and preseason Associated Press All-American who is considered a contender for national player of the year, had an MRI on Sunday.

In a statement, the school said Broome “underwent an MRI which revealed a non-surgical, ankle sprain.” There was no immediate word on when he might return to the lineup for the Tigers, who will likely move into the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press Top 25 this week after top-ranked Tennessee lost to Florida last week.

Broome landed on the foot of a South Carolina defender and rolled his left ankle while going for a rebound in the second half of the Southeastern Conference win. He was gripping his left ankle and could not stand without assistance, requiring the help of two trainers to get to the locker room.

Broome had six points and three rebounds in 24 minutes before leaving the game with 13 minutes remaining. He entered Saturday’s game averaging more than 18 points and an SEC-leading 11.2 rebounds.

“Without our player of the year, it’s going to be hard to find offense down there. Johni’s unstoppable down there,” Pearl said after the Tigers improved to 3-0 in the SEC and 15-1 overall. “We’ll just see what the doc says, and it’s going to be just like it was for us in the second half. Got to be the next man up.”

Dylan Cardwell scored a go-ahead dunk to lift the Tigers over the Gamecocks and was mentioned by Pearl as being one of the players that will have to replace Broome. Chaney Johnson, Chris Moore and Ja’Heim Hudson could also fill in.

