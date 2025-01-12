Notre Dame OL Anthonie Knapp won’t play against Ohio State in CFP championship game View Photo

Notre Dame’s Anthonie Knapp has been ruled out of the College Football Playoff championship game against Ohio State with an ankle injury, but coach Marcus Freeman said Sunday Rocco Spindler is on track to play.

The offensive linemen were hurt in the second quarter of the Irish’s semifinal win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl on Thursday, adding to the long list of injuries they’ve dealt with as they’ve won 13 straight games on their way to playing for their first national title since 1988 in Atlanta on Jan. 20.

Freeman said Jeremiyah Love, the 1,000-yard rusher who played on a sore knee and scored a touchdown against Penn State, is expected to be full strength. Wide receiver Beaux Collins, who’s dealing with a calf strain, is working toward being ready.

Notre Dame’s injury problems began in preseason practice when offensive lineman Charles Jagusah went out with a pectoral injury. Offensive lineman Jordan Botelho and defensive lineman Jordan Botelho were lost to season-ending injuries against Purdue in September.

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison, a projected first-round NFL draft pick, was lost to a hip injury against Stanford in October. Defensive lineman Rylie Mills sustained a season-ending knee injury in the first-round playoff game against Indiana.

Knapp suffered a high ankle sprain against Penn State, and Freeman said it hadn’t been determined how the Irish would adjust their offensive line for the game against the Buckeyes.

“We have a week of preparation to make sure we have the right guys to start this game,” he said, “and we’ll see what that is here in the next couple of days.”

Jagusah took over for Spindler against Penn State. He could play either guard or tackle against the Buckeyes.

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer