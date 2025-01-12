Rutgers faces No. 22 UCLA, aims to halt 3-game skid

UCLA Bruins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers aims to end its three-game slide when the Scarlet Knights play No. 22 UCLA.

The Scarlet Knights are 7-2 on their home court. Rutgers has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bruins are 2-3 in conference games. UCLA ranks ninth in the Big Ten shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Rutgers scores 76.4 points, 13.8 more per game than the 62.6 UCLA allows. UCLA averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Rutgers gives up.

The Scarlet Knights and Bruins match up Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Harper is shooting 50.5% and averaging 20.1 points for the Scarlet Knights.

Kobe Johnson is averaging 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and two steals for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press