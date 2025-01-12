No. 24 Cal hosts Florida State following Latson’s 24-point game

Florida State Seminoles (13-3, 3-1 ACC) at California Golden Bears (15-2, 3-1 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits No. 24 Cal after Ta’Niya Latson scored 24 points in Florida State’s 89-84 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears have gone 10-0 at home. Cal averages 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 16.3 points per game.

The Seminoles have gone 3-1 against ACC opponents. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Makayla Timpson averaging 4.5.

Cal makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Florida State has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points greater than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The Golden Bears and Seminoles match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ioanna Krimili is averaging 15.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Bears.

Latson is scoring 27.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Seminoles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 90.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 12.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press