Jones’ program single-game record 45 lead Cal State Bakersfield past Cal State Northridge 94-90

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jemel Jones scored a program single-game record 45 points and Cal State Bakersfield, which trailed by as many as 22 points in the second half, defeated Cal State Northridge 94-90 on Saturday night.

Jones — who scored the second-most points in a Division-I game this season (Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 49) — shot 14 for 23 (6 for 11 from 3-point range) and 14 of 17 from the free-throw line for the Roadrunners (9-9, 3-3 Big West Conference). Jaden Alexander shot 4 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Kadar Waller shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Mahmoud Fofana led the way for the Matadors (11-6, 3-3) with 26 points and three steals. CSUN also got 21 points from Marcus Adams Jr.. Keonte Jones also had nine points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press