Stephan D. Swenson hits shot at buzzer, scores 22 to rally UC Santa Barbara over Cal Poly 75-72

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Stephan D. Swenson buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored 22 to rally UC Santa Barbara to a 75-72 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Swenson hit the winner after Owen Koonce tied the game on a layup with 16 seconds left. Swenson added six assists for the Gauchos (11-5, 3-2 Big West Conference). Cole Anderson scored 18 on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range. Kenny Pohto had 13 points on 6-for-11 shooting.

Koonce finished with 23 points for the Mustangs (6-12, 0-6). Peter Bandelj added 18 points and nine rebounds. Mac Riniker had seven points and five steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press