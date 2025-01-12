Raynaud posts 13th double-double as Stanford pulls away from Virginia, 88-65

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud posted his NCAA Division I-leading 13th double-double of the season by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as Stanford rolled to an 88-65 win over Virginia Saturday.

The Cardinal (11-5, 3-2) swept its first Atlantic Coast Conference homestand with wins against Virginia Tech and the Cavaliers.

Donavin Young and Oziyah Sellers each hit 3-pointers to open the game but Virginia answered with two Ishan Sharma 3-pointers and two more by Isaac McKneely and Andrew Rohde to take early leads. Jacob Cofie’s layup midway through the half put the Cavaliers up 21-20. Sellers hit his second 3 of the half to put Stanford in front and Raynaud scored on a tip-in, a dunk and a layup to take a 29-22 lead. Jaylen Blakes’ 3 with a second left put the Cardinal up 40-30 at intermission.

Sellers opened the second half with a 3 and Stanford led by as many as 18 after Chisom Okpara’s 3 midway through the second half. Virginia got its deficit to single digits after a Cofie free throw at the five-minute mark but Raynaud scored seven straight points and Stanford closed with a 13-2 run.

Sellers finished with 15 points and Blakes added another 10 for Stanford, which converted 16 of 17 at the free-throw line and shot 10 of 24 from distance.

McNeely hit 5 of 11 from beyond the arc to lead Virginia (8-8, 1-4) with 22 points. Cofie contributed 11.

Stanford plays at Wake Forest and Virginia returns home to play host to SMU Wednesday.

___

