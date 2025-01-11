Stanford faces conference rival Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers (8-7, 1-3 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (10-5, 2-2 ACC)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -8.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Isaac McKneely and Virginia visit Maxime Raynaud and Stanford on Saturday.

The Cardinal are 8-1 on their home court. Stanford is seventh in the ACC with 14.3 assists per game led by Jaylen Blakes averaging 5.3.

The Cavaliers have gone 1-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Stanford makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Virginia averages 61.3 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 71.1 Stanford allows.

The Cardinal and Cavaliers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is averaging 20.7 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Cardinal.

Elijah Saunders is averaging 12.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press