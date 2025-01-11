Sacramento State faces Eastern Washington after Holt’s 35-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (5-11, 1-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-10, 1-1 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts Eastern Washington after Jacob Holt scored 35 points in Sacramento State’s 80-67 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Hornets are 4-5 in home games. Sacramento State is sixth in the Big Sky with 14.2 assists per game led by Bailey Nunn averaging 3.8.

The Eagles are 1-2 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

Sacramento State averages 67.4 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 77.8 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

The Hornets and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holt is averaging 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Hornets.

Andrew Cook is averaging 16 points and 1.8 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press