UCSD hosts UC Irvine after Tait-Jones’ 25-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (14-2, 4-0 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (14-2, 4-0 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays UC Irvine after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 25 points in UCSD’s 95-68 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Tritons are 6-1 on their home court. UCSD is ninth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 31.4 rebounds. Nordin Kapic leads the Tritons with 5.3 boards.

The Anteaters are 4-0 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is second in the Big West with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 8.6.

UCSD averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 7.3 per game UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game UCSD allows.

The Tritons and Anteaters face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler McGhie is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 18.3 points.

Leuchten is shooting 54.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Anteaters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 10-0, averaging 88.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 13.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press