Oregon State visits Pacific following Washington’s 40-point game

Oregon State Beavers (12-5, 2-2 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-13, 1-4 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Oregon State after Lamar Washington scored 40 points in Pacific’s 95-94 overtime win against the Washington State Cougars.

The Tigers are 3-5 on their home court. Pacific has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Beavers are 2-2 in WCC play. Oregon State ranks seventh in the WCC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Rataj averaging 6.6.

Pacific’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 76.4 points per game, 1.3 more than the 75.1 Pacific gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Fisher is averaging 16.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

Rataj is averaging 16.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Beavers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 71.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Beavers: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

By The Associated Press