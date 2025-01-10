Maryland takes on No. 22 UCLA, aims for 9th straight home win

UCLA Bruins (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-4, 1-3 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts No. 22 UCLA looking to extend its eight-game home winning streak.

The Terrapins have gone 9-1 in home games. Maryland ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Derik Queen averaging 5.8.

The Bruins have gone 2-2 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA is 10-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

Maryland makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). UCLA averages 12.4 more points per game (75.9) than Maryland gives up (63.5).

The Terrapins and Bruins match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc.

Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press