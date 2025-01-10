Sacramento State takes on Eastern Washington after Holt’s 35-point performance

Eastern Washington Eagles (5-11, 1-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-10, 1-1 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays Eastern Washington after Jacob Holt scored 35 points in Sacramento State’s 80-67 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Hornets are 4-5 in home games. Sacramento State has a 2-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Eagles have gone 1-2 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Sacramento State averages 67.4 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 77.8 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington scores 9.5 more points per game (74.8) than Sacramento State allows (65.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Nunn is averaging 7.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Hornets.

Andrew Cook is averaging 16 points and 1.8 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press