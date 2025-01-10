UC Irvine visits UCSD after Tait-Jones’ 25-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (14-2, 4-0 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (14-2, 4-0 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays UC Irvine after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 25 points in UCSD’s 95-68 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Tritons are 6-1 in home games. UCSD is third in the Big West with 15.6 assists per game led by Hayden Gray averaging 3.1.

The Anteaters are 4-0 in conference matchups. UC Irvine scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

UCSD scores 82.0 points, 17.4 more per game than the 64.6 UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler McGhie is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Tritons.

Justin Hohn is averaging 12.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Anteaters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 10-0, averaging 88.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 13.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press