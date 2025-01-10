Hardy leads CSU Bakersfield against CSU Northridge after 25-point outing

CSU Northridge Matadors (11-5, 3-2 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-9, 2-3 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on CSU Northridge after CJ Hardy scored 25 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 78-66 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Roadrunners are 6-1 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield is seventh in the Big West with 27.2 points per game in the paint led by Corey Stephenson averaging 7.0.

The Matadors are 3-2 in Big West play. CSU Northridge is third in the Big West scoring 80.8 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge scores 10.6 more points per game (80.8) than CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents (70.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemel Jones is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

Marcus Adams Jr. is shooting 51.6% and averaging 15.2 points for the Matadors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Matadors: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press